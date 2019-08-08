Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Investors of Important September 9th Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – HSDT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 07:15pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) from November 9, 2017 through April 10, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important September 9, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Helius investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Helius class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1496.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the clinical study on the use of the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (“PoNS”) did not produce statistically significant results regarding the effectiveness of the treatment; (2) the clinical study did not support Helius’ application for regulatory clearance; (3) Helius was unlikely to receive regulatory approval of PoNS; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Helius’ business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 9, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1496.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.   Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:33pTRUECAR : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:33pINTELGENX : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:33pWESTPORT : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:33pRECIPE UNLIMITED CORP : oration declares second quarter dividend of 11.21 cents per share
AQ
07:32pWAJAX : Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results
AQ
07:32pSSR MINING : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:31pNEWS : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event
PU
07:31pADAMIS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:30pAPPLE : offers record 'bounty' to researchers who find iPhone security flaws
RE
07:30pAPPLE : offers record 'bounty' to researchers who find iPhone security flaws
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : offers record 'bounty' to researchers who find iPhone security flaws
2SYMANTEC CORPORATION : Broadcom to buy Symantec's enterprise unit for $10.7 billion in software push
3EASTMAN KODAK COMPANY : KODAK: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
4CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC : CLOVIS ONCOLOGY : Announces Pricing of $250 Million of Convertible Senior Notes
5HUMANA : HUMANA : Prices $1.0 Billion Debt Offering

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group