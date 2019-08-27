Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Ideanomics, Inc. Investors of Important September 17th Deadline in Securities Class Action; Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm - IDEX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 07:00pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) from May 15, 2017 through November 13, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important September 17, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Ideanomics investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Ideanomics class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1626.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) costs associated with building out Ideanomics’ U.S. infrastructure and hiring its new executive team were negatively impacting the Company’s bottom line performance; (2) as a result, Ideanomics was highly unlikely to meet its 2018 EBITDA guidance; (3) Ideanomics’ margins in its oil trading and consumer electronics businesses were too low for those businesses to remain viable; (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about Ideanomics’ business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 17, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1626.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.   Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee future outcomes.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:17pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins Arroyo LLP Reminds Investors American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (ARA) was Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
08:12pAAXN INVESTOR ALERT : Hagens Berman Investigating Axon (AAXN) For Possible Disclosure Violations, Investors With Losses Should Contact Firm
PR
08:08pTXT INVESTOR ALERT : Hagens Berman Notifies Textron (TXT) Investors of Class Action, Investors Who Suffered $50,000+ Losses Should Contact the Firm
GL
08:07pHMG Strategy Shatters Silicon Valley CIO Leadership Summit Attendance Record
GL
08:06pSamsung and SK Telecom Showcase Real-World 5G Use Case in High-Speed Motor Racing
BU
08:04pSAEX INVESTOR UPDATE : SAEX Defaults Due To Accounting Errors, Investors With $50,000+ Losses Should Contact Firm
GL
08:02pPHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : EFE News Briefs for Tuesday, Aug. 27 (End of the Day)
AQ
08:01pASCLETIS PHARMA : Received IND Approval for its NASH Drug
PR
08:01pCANFOR : Curtailing an Additional 75 Million Board Feet of Production Capacity in BC
AQ
08:01pGTT COMMUNICATIONS : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against GTT Communications, Inc.
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Purdue Pharma in discussion on $10-$12 billion offer to settle opioid lawsuits - sources
2PURDUE PHARMA IN DISCUSSION ON $10 BILLION-$12 BILLION OFFER TO SETTLE OPIOID LAWSUITS: sources
3Ex-Google engineer indicted for stealing self-driving car secrets, pleads not guilty
4SANDSPRING RESOURCES LTD. : SANDSPRING RESOURCES : Closes Private Placement
5Newchip Partners with the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA)

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group