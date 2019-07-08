Log in
ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Intersect ENT, Inc. Investors of the Important July 15th Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Over $100K in Losses to Contact the Firm – XENT

07/08/2019 | 06:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ: XENT) from August 1, 2018 through May 6, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important July 15, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Intersect investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Intersect class action, go http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1574.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Intersect lacked adequate reimbursement representatives to ensure physicians had access to SINUVA, Intersect’s sinus implant; (2) Intersect’s sales force would focus on ensuring reimbursement; (3) Intersect’s sales representatives were less focused on driving sales; (4) physicians were less likely to adopt Intersect’s SINUVA due to transaction costs associated with seeking reimbursement; (5) Intersect would increase staffing to address these issues; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Intersect’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 15, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1574.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.   Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
      New York, NY  10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


