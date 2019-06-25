Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Kingstone Companies, Inc.- KINS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 08:22pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: KINS) from March 14, 2018 through April 29, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Kingstone investors under the federal securities laws.

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

To join the Kingstone class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1602.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Kingstone did not adequately follow industry best practices related to claims handling; (2) as a result, the Company did not record sufficient claims reserves; (3) the Company lacked adequate internal control over financial reporting; and (4) defendants' positive statements about Kingstone's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 11, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1602.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.   Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. 

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
      New York, NY  10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-a-highly-ranked-law-firm-announces-filing-of-securities-class-action-lawsuit-against-kingstone-companies-inc-kins-300874930.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:27pLAKE RESOURCES NL : Cauchari Drilling Progresses - Video Update Opens in a new Window
PU
09:21pLAKE RESOURCES NL (ASX : LKE) Cauchari Drilling Progresses - Video Update
AQ
09:17pSIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Details of Company Address
PU
09:14pTURK HAVA YOLLARI AO : Turkish Airlines maiden flight lands in P'Harcourt Int'l Airport
AQ
09:12pERICSSON : and KDDI boost Japan's network performance with AI-based optimization
PU
09:09pKINDER MORGAN : wins Texas court challenge, removing obstacle to $2 billion gas pipeline
RE
09:09pU.S. aims to restart China trade talks, will not accept conditions on tariff use
RE
09:07pLG ELECTRONICS : To expand partnership with qt on next generation embedded devices running webos
PU
09:03pCambium Networks Corporation Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
GL
09:01pINDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR TBK PT : Agri Resources Says Offer by Parent to Take Company Private Has Lapsed
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About