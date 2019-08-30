Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Nektar Therapeutics – NKTR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 06:00pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) from February 15, 2019 through August 8, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Nektar investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Nektar class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1661.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Nektar did not comply with current good manufacturing practices; (2) as a result, batches of NKTR-214 were not produced consistently and differed meaningfully; (3) clinical results from PIVOT-02 differed based on the batch of NKTR-214 used in the study; (4) as a result, the PIVOT-02 study did not produce statistically significant results to support a finding of clinical benefit; and (5) as a result, Nektar’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 18, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1661.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.   Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. 

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:34pPBF LOGISTICS LP : Energy to Participate in the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference
PR
06:32pTHIN FILM ELECTRONICS : Disclosure of Holding in Thin Film Electronics ASA
AQ
06:32pMICROSOFT : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
06:27pPAMPA ENERGIA S A : Increase on Share Buyback Plan, Call for Shareholders' Meeting and Repurchase of Own Corporate Bonds
PU
06:27pMOUNTAIN CHINA RESORTS : Reports 2019 Second Quarter Financial and Operational Results
AQ
06:24pAnnouncing VanEck Vectors ETFs' August 2019 Distributions
BU
06:22pFINAL SUMMARY VOTING MAP - SPECIAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING - AUGUST 30, 2019, AT 10 : 40 a.m.
PU
06:22pFINAL SUMMARY VOTING MAP - SPECIAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING - AUGUST 30, 2019, AT 10 : 20 a.m.
PU
06:22pBANCO BRADESCO : Final summary voting map - Special Shareholders' Meeting - August 30, 2019, at 10 a.m.
PU
06:17pDRONE DELIVERY CANADA : Grants Stock Options
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DaVita Prepares its Nearly 20,000 Florida Dialysis Patients for Hurricane Dorian
2PAMPA ENERGIA S.A : PAMPA ENERGIA S A : Increase on Share Buyback Plan, Call for Shareholders' Meeting and Rep..
3AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY : CALIFORNIA AMERICAN WATER : Signs Agreement to Purchase Bass Lake Water Company
4VENATOR MATERIALS PLC : LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
5INNERSCOPE HEARING TECHNOLOGIES INC : INNERSCOPE HEARING TECHNOLOGIES (OTCQB: INND) Reports Second Quarter 201..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group