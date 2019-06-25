Log in
ROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against KushCo Holdings, Inc. – KSHB

06/25/2019 | 07:16pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTC: KSHB) resulting from allegations that KushCo may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On April 9, 2019, KushCo announced that it would restate prior period financial statements for fiscal years 2017 and 2018 for non-cash items related to acquisitions of CMP Wellness, Summit Innovations and Hybrid Creative. On this news, shares of KushCo fell $0.45, or over 7.75% to close at $5.35 on April 10, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by KushCo investors. If you purchased shares of KushCo please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1561.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
