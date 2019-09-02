Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against First American Financial Corp. – FAF

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2019 | 01:30pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of First American Financial Corp. (NYSE: FAF) resulting from allegations that First American may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On May 24, 2019, Brian Krebs of krebsonsecurity.com published a report alleging that First American may have allowed unauthorized access to more than 885 million records related to mortgage deals going back to 2003. According to report, First American said that it learned of a “design defect in one of its production applications that made possible unauthorized access to customer data” and has shut down external access.

On this news, First American’s share price fell by more than 6%, closing at $51.80 per share on May 28, 2019.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by First American investors. If you purchased shares of First American please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1662.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:
      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:38pQUICKCOOL AB (PUBL) : QuickCool AB requests an extra tranche of convertible loan from European High Growth Opportunities Securitization Fund
AQ
01:37pFrankfurt auto show touts green credentials amid climate protests
RE
01:36pLYFT : California lawmakers eye bills on vaccines, guns, housing
AQ
01:35pBANCO MACRO S A : Argentine peso, bonds whiplashed after capital controls imposed
RE
01:35pCIRCLE S.P.A. : continues its expansion with the full operativity of the new version of Milos TOS for Terminal San Giorgio
PU
01:33pRIGHTMOVE PLC - CORRECTION : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
01:31pPR NEWSWIRE : - End of Day
PR
01:30pCANCOM SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
01:30pCAIRN HOMES : Notice of 2019 Interim Results
PU
01:30pROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against First American Financial Corp. – FAF
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Wirecard signs cooperation agreement with SoftBank's Brightstar
2DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : ramps up contingency plan for a potential hard Brexit
3Sanctions choke Iran's crude sales, but oil product exports booming
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Europe should ignore 'treacherous promises' of Facebook's Libra currency - ECB's Mersch
5JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Czechs show their back to Europeans in e-commerce via mobi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group