ROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Sealed Air Corporation – SEE

07/03/2019 | 05:50pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) resulting from allegations that Sealed Air may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On June 20, 2019, after the market closed, Sealed Air announced it fired its Chief Financial Officer, Bill Stiehl, for cause after the Company’s audit committee conducted an internal review following an SEC subpoena. Sealed Air stated that it received the subpoena for information related to its selection of an independent audit firm and the independence of that audit firm. On this news, shares of Sealed Air fell $1.97 per share, or approximately 4.5%, to close at $41.70 per share on June 21, 2019.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Sealed Air investors. If you purchased shares of Sealed Air please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1398.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:
      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
      New York, NY  10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


