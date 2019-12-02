Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds The RealReal, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – REAL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 07:01pm EST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with RealReal’s June 2019 initial public stock offering (the “IPO” or the “Offering”) of the important January 24, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the case. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for RealReal investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the RealReal class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1678.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, the Registration Statement featured false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s employees received little training on how to spot fake items; (2) the Company’s strict quotas on its employees exacerbated product authentication issues; (3) consequently, the potential for counterfeit or mislabeled items to make it through the Company’s authentication process was higher than disclosed; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about RealReal’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 24, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1678.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:52pGLOBE SPECIALTY METALS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:51pAGCO : to Host Analyst Meeting
BU
07:50pCENTURY GINWA RETAIL : Exchange notice - resumption of trading
PU
07:48pFIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES : FIS Announces Expiration and Results of Any and All Tender Offer
BU
07:47pHighland Income Fund Announces the Regular Monthly Dividend
PR
07:46pROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds ADTRAN, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – ADTN
GL
07:46pWANDA SPORTS : ROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Wanda Sports Group Company Limited Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – WSG
BU
07:45pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Baxter International Inc.  - BAX
GL
07:43pFAR : Australia's Woodside Petroleum submits final plan for Senegal oil project
RE
07:43pNEXPOINT STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Announces the Regular Monthly Dividend
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL : Trump, citing U.S. farmers, slaps metal tariffs on Brazil, Argentina
2U.S. Cyber Monday sales poised to top $9.4 billion
3AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS, INC. : AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS : Japan's Astellas Pharma to buy Audentes Therapeutics for..
4L'ORÉAL : U.S. vows 100% tariffs on French Champagne, cheese, handbags over digital tax
5LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : LOCKHEED MARTIN : Gets $998 Million Contract From US Air Force

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group