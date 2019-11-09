Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ROSEN, A LEADING GLOBAL LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Novartis AG – NVS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/09/2019 | 08:35pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) resulting from allegations that Novartis may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On August 6, 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) issued a statement revealing that data submitted in the Company’s biologics license application (“BLA”) for its gene therapy drug, Zolgensma, had been manipulated. Moreover, it stated that Novartis “became aware of the issue of the data manipulation that created inaccuracies in their BLA before the FDA approved the product, yet did not inform the FDA until after the product was approved.” Novartis is currently being investigated by the FDA and may be subject to further penalties.

On this news, Novartis’ share price fell $2.50 per share, or nearly 3%, to close at $88.22 on August 6, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Novartis investors. If you purchased shares of Novartis please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1658.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:
      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:45pSALESFORCE COM : Amplify Your Dreamforce Journey With Quest!
PU
08:42pSaudi Aramco prospectus flags risks, gives few details on IPO size
RE
08:42pIPO prospectus lays out main risks to Aramco's operations
RE
08:35pROSEN, A LEADING GLOBAL LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Novartis AG – NVS
GL
08:15pCONTINENTAL : Robust and comfortable – Continental develops surfaces for rugged...
PU
07:58pCOMMERCEWEST BANK : Helped Children Find Their Forever Families
BU
07:55pNEW ARTICLE FROM TATTON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT : Recession concerns retreat
PU
07:27pGoldman faces probe after entrepreneur slams Apple Card algorithm in tweets
RE
07:21p6-DAY DEADLINE ALERT : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Reminds ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) Investors of November 15th Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Encourages Investors with Significant Losses to Contact the Firm
GL
07:14p3-DAY DEADLINE ALERT : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Reminds ViewRay (VRAY) Investors of November 12th Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Encourages Investors with Significant Losses to Contact the Firm
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Mirati Therapeutics Presents Data From Ongoing Clinical Trials Of Sitravatinib In Combination With Nivoluma..
2Saudi Aramco prospectus flags risks, gives few details on IPO size
3Saudi Aramco prospectus flags risks, gives few details on IPO size
4IPO prospectus lays out main risks to Aramco's operations
5LENOVO GROUP LIMITED : LENOVO :  Lenovo™ Collaboration With Starlight Children's Foundation® Shows the P..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group