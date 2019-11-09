Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ROSEN, A LEADING GLOBAL LAW FIRM, Reminds ViewRay, Inc. Investors of Important November 12th Deadline in Securities Class Action – VRAY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/09/2019 | 12:45pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) from March 15, 2019 through August 8, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important November 12, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for ViewRay investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the ViewRay class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1676.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) demand for ViewRay systems had declined due in part to changes being made to Medicare reimbursement approaches first announced in November 2018 that could make purchases of new ViewRay systems less profitable for customers; (2) ViewRay’s reported backlog was overstated due to the inclusion of orders with insufficient surety as to permit for their inclusion in reported backlog; and (3) as a result, ViewRay’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 12, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1676.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:
      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

 


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:20pMILITARY MOTORCYCLES : Test Your Knowledge (Quiz)
PU
01:20pRUMBLEON : Get Ready. Black Friday Deals Are Coming to RumbleOn.
PU
01:20pRUMBLEON : Winter is coming! Are you and your four-wheeler prepared?
PU
01:01pAZZ : ROSEN, A LEADING GLOBAL LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against AZZ Inc. - AZZ
PR
12:45pROSEN, A LEADING GLOBAL LAW FIRM, Reminds ViewRay, Inc. Investors of Important November 12th Deadline in Securities Class Action – VRAY
GL
12:40pELON MUSK : Siemens CEO deplores admiration for 'pot smoker' after deputy praised Elon Musk
RE
12:40pBANK AUDI : Directorate Change
PU
12:35pPIERIS PHARMACEUTICALS : Presents Data Demonstrating Monotherapy Clinical Benefit with 4-1BB/HER2 Bispecific PRS-343 in Phase 1 Escalation Study at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2019 Annual Meeting
PU
12:16pAKEBIA THERAPEUTICS : Announces Positive 52-week Efficacy and Safety Data for Vadadustat from Two Pivotal Phase 3 Studies in Japanese Patients with Anemia Due to Chronic Kidney Disease
BU
12:01pUP FINTECH : ROSEN, A LEADING GLOBAL LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Up Fintech Holding Limited - TIGR
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WeWork, ex-CEO Neumann, Softbank sued over botched IPO, plummeting value
2Siemens CEO deplores admiration for 'pot smoker' after deputy praised Elon Musk
3ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : FRANCE'S EDF EXPECTS SIX NEW NUCLEAR REACTORS TO COST 46 BILLION EUROS: Le Monde
4WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : The Great Streaming Battle Is Here. No One Is Safe.
5TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : UPDATE1: Japan aims to keep elderly in driver's seat with compact EV subsidies

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group