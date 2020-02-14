ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Boral Limited; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – BOALY, BOALF

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Boral Limited (OTC: BOALY, BOALF) resulting from allegations that Boral may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.



On December 5, 2019, Boral disclosed that it identified financial irregularities in its North American window business, involving the misreporting of inventory levels and raw material and labor cost at the window plants, and was conducting an internal investigation into the matter.



On February 9, 2020, Boral revealed that its investigation had found inflated earnings at its North American window-making business and announced that the Company had fired the division’s vice president of finance and financial controller.



On this news, Boral's American depositary receipt price fell $1.08 per share, or 7.83%, to close at $12.72 per share on February 10, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Boral investors. If you purchased shares of Boral please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1775.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com .

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm .

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------