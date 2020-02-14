ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against NexTech AR Solutions Corp.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – NEXCF
02/14/2020
NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTC: NEXCF) resulting from allegations that NexTech may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.
On February 10, 2020, Hindenburg Research published a report entitled “NexTech AR: Relentless Stock Promotion, Sketchy Related Party Transactions and a Vaporware Product—Price Target: $0,” alleging, among other things, that NexTech had “virtually no credible business prospects and appears to be focused almost entirely on promoting its stock[] and insider self-dealing.”
On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $0.3586, or 21.73%, to close at $1.2914 per share on February 10, 2020, injuring investors.
