Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Southwest Airlines Co.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/16/2020 | 12:01pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Southwest Airlines Co. resulting from allegations that Southwest may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

On January 30, 2020, the Wall Street Journal published an article entitled "Southwest Flew Millions on Jets With Unconfirmed Maintenance Records, Government Report Says" citing "a government report to be released in coming days[.]" The article stated, among other things, that "Southwest pilots flew more than 17 million passengers on planes with unconfirmed maintenance records over roughly two years, and in 2019 smashed both wingtips of a jet on a runway while repeatedly trying to land amid gale-force winds" and that "FAA managers in the Dallas-area office that supervises Southwest routinely allowed the carrier 'to fly aircraft with unresolved safety concerns.'"

On this news, Southwest's stock price fell $1.06 per share, or 1.86%, to close at $55.83 per share on January 30, 2020, injuring investors.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Southwest investors. If you purchased shares of Southwest please visit the firm's website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1766.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-a-leading-investor-firm-continues-to-investigate-securities-claims-against-southwest-airlines-co-301005514.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:24pMOODY : From B+ to A-
AQ
01:24pMACROASIA : China partner have upper hand for Sangley Phase 2
AQ
01:23pBENGUET : 2 more Benguet towns closed to tourists over COVID-19
AQ
12:45pAlstom Reaches Preliminary Deal to Buy Bombardier Train Unit -- Update
DJ
12:37pBOMBARDIER : Alstom reaches preliminary deal to buy Bombardier train unit - WSJ
RE
12:01pAUTOMOTIVEMASTERMIND : Will Integrate Pre-Owned Functionality into its Market EyeQ Sales Platform
PR
12:01pROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Southwest Airlines Co.
PR
11:48aCARREFOUR : to buy 30 stores in Brazil from rival Makro
RE
11:40aIHS MARKIT : Recall Search Tool Flags Millions of Open Safety Recalls, Including Takata Airbags
PR
11:22aKONGSBERG GRUPPEN : contributing to broadband connection for the International Space Station
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group