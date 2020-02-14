Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR FIRM, Reminds Trulieve Cannabis Corp. Investors of Important February 28th Deadline in Securities Class Action – TCNNF

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 07:01pm EST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCQX: TCNNF) between September 25, 2018 and December 17, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important February 28, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Trulieve investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Trulieve class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1745.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Trulieve overstated its mark-up on its biological assets; (2) therefore, Trulieve’s reported gross profit was inflated; (3) Trulieve engaged in an undisclosed related party real estate sale with Defendant Rivers’ husband; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 28, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1745.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:19pMONSTER ENERGY : 's Courtney Duncan Premieres ‘Girl on Fire' Mini-Doc Ahead of World Title Defense
BU
08:07pSUCCESSFUL PARTNERSHIP EXTENDED : BMW i to continue as ‘ABB FIA Formula E Official Vehicle Partner'.
PU
08:06pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK) Investors
BU
08:02pAIRBUS : U.S. raises tariffs on European-built aircraft in ongoing dispute over subsidies
RE
08:02pAIRBUS : says higher U.S. tariffs on EU planes will harm U.S. airlines, consumers
RE
08:02pAGRIOS GLOBAL HOLDINGS LTD : . Amends Warrants
AQ
08:01pTIMELINE : Highlights of the 16-year Airbus, Boeing trade war
RE
08:01pLUCKIN COFFEE : ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Luckin Coffee Inc. - LK
PR
08:01pBCOR HSC LOPE TILE : Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims
GL
08:01pHelicopter Ice Protection System Market 2019-2023 | Advancements in Electrical Architecture in New-generation Helicopters to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : American, United push back 737 MAX return amid new approval delays
2MOSAIC ACQUISITION CORP. : MOSAIC ACQUISITION : Vivint Completes Refinancing Transactions
3CARNIVAL PLC : CARNIVAL, T-MOBILE, BARCLAYS: Stocks That Defined the Week
4THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC : RBS Pledges End to Coal Funding, Stricter Oil Rules -- 2nd Update
5ALPHABET INC. : Google Cuts Jobs at Cloud-Computing Group -- Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group