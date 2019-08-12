Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Abiomed, Inc. – ABMD

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 07:00pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) from January 31, 2019 through July 31, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Abiomed investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Abiomed class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1645.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) ABIOMED’s revenue growth was in decline; (2) ABIOMED did not have a sufficient plan in place to stem its declining revenue growth;  (3) ABIOMED was unlikely to restore its revenue growth over the next several fiscal quarters; (4) consequently, ABIOMED was reasonably likely to revise its full-year 2020 guidance in a way that would fall short of the Company’s prior projections and market expectations; and (5) as a result, ABIOMED’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 7, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1645.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.   Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. 

-------------------------------

Contact Information:
      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:38pDXC TECHNOLOGY : Lost Money in DXC Technology Company?
BU
07:37pJSE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : Stationery and Office Supplies Limited (SOS) – Resignation and Appointment
PU
07:37pBURU ENERGY : Weekly Drilling Report - Adoxa 1
PU
07:37pCHINA OCEAN FISHING : FIRST QUARTERLY RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 (in PDF)
PU
07:36pPLAYON : Partners with Notre Dame's IDEA Center to Get Communities More Active
PR
07:35pGOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER : Diamondbacks purchase contract of outfielder Josh Rojas
AQ
07:32pLATAM AIRLINES : reports preliminary monthly statistics for July 2019
PU
07:25pBENGAL ENERGY : Announces Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results
EQ
07:25pBengal Energy Announces Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results
NE
07:22pJAPAN DISPLAY : Addendum of Financial Results Announcement for the First Quarter of FY 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION : PROSPECT CAPITAL : Announces Launch of Cash Tender Offer For its Outstanding 4...
2GLACIER MEDIA INC. : GLACIER MEDIA : Second Quarter Results
3BENGAL ENERGY LTD : BENGAL ENERGY : Announces Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results
4Sandals® Resorts Shatters Expectations of All-Inclusive Resorts with Launch of 5-Star Ad Campaign
5CORELOGIC INC : CORELOGIC : Nicolas P. Retsinas Receives the CoreLogic EPIQ Impact Award for Meritorious Servi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group