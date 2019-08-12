Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Cardinal Health, Inc. – CAH

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 11:55am EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) from March 2, 2015 through May 2, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Cardinal Health investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Cardinal Health class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1643.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements by asserting that Cordis Corp., a medical device manufacturer that Cardinal Health acquired in March 2015, would benefit from Cardinal Health’s advanced inventory management and supply chain information technology solutions. Defendants also falsely represented that Cardinal Health properly “reserve[d] for inventory obsolescence” and that “[i]nventories presented in the consolidated balance sheets [were] net of reserves for excess and obsolete inventory.” When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 30, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1643.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. 

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:04pUNITED GUARDIAN : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:04pFIDELITY JAPAN TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:04pASHTEAD GROUP PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:04pGASBOY® INTRODUCES ATLAS® PRIME : Integrated Fuel Control and Dispensing for Commercial and Fleet Fueling
GL
12:04pWP ENGINE : Platform Becomes 40% Faster Making It the Unequivocal Performance Leader in WordPress
BU
12:02pCOMPETITIVE RANGE SOLUTIONS : Appoints Lt. Gen. Ronnie D. Hawkins Jr. (USAF Ret.) to Board of Advisors
PR
12:02pTecore Debuts First Tactical 5G-Ready Network in a Box at APCO 2019
BU
12:01pÖSSUR HF : Transactions in relation to share buyback program
AQ
12:01pROYAL PHILIPS : How Can Technology Better Support Acute Patient Care?
PU
12:01pISRAEL : Reports its Second Quarter of 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THE CARLYLE GROUP LP : AMS sparks bidding war for Osram, shines spotlight on auto business
2GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC : GOLDMAN SACHS : economists say fears rise that U.S.-China trade war leading to reces..
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Coach, Givenchy in hot water over China T-shirt r..
4TULLOW OIL : Global Stocks Jump, Led by China Rebound
5BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Britain's FCA looking into Muddy Waters short attack on Burford Ca..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group