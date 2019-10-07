ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against SmileDirectClub Inc. – SDC

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of those who purchased or otherwise acquired SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with SmileDirectClub’s September 2019 initial public offering (“IPO”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for SmileDirectClub investors under the federal securities laws.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) administrative personnel, rather than licensed doctors, provided treatment to SmileDirectClub’s customers and monitored their progress; (2) SmileDirectClub’s practices did not qualify as teledentistry under applicable standards; (3) SmileDirectClub was subject to regulatory scrutiny for the unlicensed practice of dentistry; (4) the efficacy of SmileDirectClub’s treatment was overstated; (5) SmileDirectClub had concealed these deceptive marketing practices prior to the IPO; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about SmileDirectClub’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 2, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1679.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com .

