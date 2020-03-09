Log in
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Cronos Group Inc. – CRON

03/09/2020 | 10:49am EDT

NEW YORK, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) resulting from allegations that Cronos may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On February 24, 2020, Cronos announced, without explanation, it would not be (i) timely filing its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 earnings release and (ii) hosting a conference call with investors previously scheduled for February 27, 2020. On this news, the price of Cronos shares fell.

Then on March 2, 2020, after the market closed, Cronos revealed the existence of "a continuing review by the Audit Committee of the Company's Board of Directors, with the assistance of outside counsel and forensic accountants, of several bulk resin purchases and sales of products through the wholesale channel and the appropriateness of the recognition of revenue from those transactions." The Company further stated it expects to report for fiscal year 2019: (1) a material inventory write-down; (2) a material decrease in gross profit; and, (3) a material increase in operating loss. On this news, the price of Cronos shares sharply declined on March 3, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Cronos investors. If you purchased shares of Cronos please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1799.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:
      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
