ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. – FCAU

11/21/2019 | 07:58pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) resulting from allegations that Fiat may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On November 20, 2019, General Motors Company ("GM") filed a federal racketeering lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler and its former executives, accusing Fiat Chrysler of bribing United Auto Workers ("UAW") officials to receive more favorable terms in labor negotiations. Specifically, GM alleged that Fiat Chrysler "corrupted" collective bargaining agreements between GM and UAW in 2009, 2011 and 2015 by paying millions in dollars in bribes, and that the alleged scheme was authorized at the highest levels of Fiat Chrysler, including the Company's late Chief Executive Officer Sergio Marchionne.

On this news, Fiat’s stock price fell $0.58 per share, or 3.72%, to close at $15.00 per share on November 20, 2019.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Fiat investors. If you purchased shares of Fiat please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1732.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


