Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. – LBRT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 04:09pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) resulting from allegations that Liberty Oilfield may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On February 5, 2020, Liberty Oilfield issued a press release announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019. The Company reported EBITDA of $277 million, a 37% decline year over year. The Company’s diluted earnings of $0.53 per share also fell far short of analyst estimates.

On this news, Liberty Oilfield stock price fell $1.07, or over 12%, to close at $7.80 per share on February 6, 2020, damaging investors.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Liberty Oilfield investors. If you purchased shares of Liberty Oilfield please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1808.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:
      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com



© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:24pCOUPA SOFTWARE INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:24pWHITEHORSE FINANCE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
04:24pMEGALITH FINANCIAL ACQUISITION : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
04:24pFARMLAND PARTNERS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:24pFiat Chrysler, MGM Resorts fall; Kroger, Clorox rise
AQ
04:24pCHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED : to Make Announcement Regarding the Timing of the 146th Kentucky Derby on March 17th
AQ
04:23pATLAS TECHNICAL CONSULTANTS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:23pCYTOMX THERAPEUTICS : Announces New Employment Inducement Grant
AQ
04:22pGENESIS HEALTHCARE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
04:22pPROASSURANCE : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K/A)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VALE S.A. : VALE S A : China steel futures climb on demand optimism, but end off highs
2INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Big UK airlines ground most of their fleets to survive coronavirus
3AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & C : AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA: Release of a capital marke..
4UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD : Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield provides market update on the impact of COVID-19
5ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC : ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Faces Coronavirus Hit; 1st Half Profit Was Above Gui..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group