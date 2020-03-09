Log in
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Continues Investigation of Securities Claims Against Bayerische Motoren Werke AG– BMWYY

03/09/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues its investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTC: BMWYY) resulting from allegations that BMW may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On December 23, 2019, the Wall Street Journal reported that the SEC is investigating BMW’s sales practices, specifically, whether BMW engaged in a practice known as “sales punching.” Sales punching occurs when a company boosts sales figures by having dealers register cars as sold when the vehicles are still on car lots.

As a result of this news, BMW’s share price fell $0.36, or 1.3% to close at $26.96 on December 23, 2019.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered BMW investors. If you purchased shares of BMW please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1749.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:
      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
