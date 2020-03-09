ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Continues To Investigate Securities Claims Against Hanmi Financial Corporation – HAFC
03/09/2020 | 07:31pm EDT
NEW YORK, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC) resulting from allegations that Hanmi may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.
On January 28, 2020, Hanmi issued a press release announcing the Company’s financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2019. Therein, Hanmi reported net income of $3.1 million for the quarter, which included “a $6.9 million specific provision for loan and lease losses related to [a] previously identified $39.7 million troubled loan relationship.” According to Hanmi’s President and Chief Executive Officer Bonnie Lee, “[w]ith the loans comprising this relationship maturing on December 31, 2019, [Hanmi] received current appraisals on the personal property securing the relationship and ha[s] provided for a specific allowance at the lower range of the appraised values.”
On this news, Hanmi’s stock price fell $1.77 per share, or 9.43%, to close at $16.99 per share on January 29, 2020, injuring investors.
