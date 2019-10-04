Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against ADTRAN, Inc. – ADTN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 07:21pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) resulting from allegations that ADTRAN may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On July 17, 2019, the Company announced “preliminary” earnings for second quarter 2019 due to its ongoing assessment of the reasonableness of its current and previously reported excess and obsolete inventory reserves (“E&O reserves”). On this news, the Company’s share price fell $4.29 per share, over 27%, over the next two trading days to close at $11.53 per share on July 19, 2019, injuring investors.

On August 12, 2019, the Company disclosed that it would be unable to timely file its quarterly financial report with the SEC. The Company also disclosed that certain material weaknesses in its internal control resulted in a misstatement of previously reported E&O reserves. On this news, shares of ADTRAN fell, further damaging investors.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by ADTRAN investors. If you purchased shares of ADTRAN please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1692.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com

 


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:08pROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, First Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Uber Technologies, Inc. – UBER
BU
08:00pAeroCentury Corp. Announces Aircraft Repossessions
GL
07:55pWISTRON : Apple rolls out free repair for iPhone 6S devices that do not turn on
RE
07:50pJuva Life Will Offer an Alternative to Single Compound Cannabis Products
GL
07:46pVMware and Carbon Black Announce Satisfaction of the Remaining Regulatory Condition for Tender Offer
GL
07:38pTransPerfect Connect Opens New 900-Seat Contact Center in Phoenix
GL
07:37pESPN and International Swimming League Reach U.S. Rights Agreement
BU
07:35pSUNDIAL Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Sundial Growers Inc. To Contact The Firm
NE
07:33pSCIENTIST.COM : to Connect with Local Pharma Thought Leaders at BIOJapan
BU
07:30pAltima Announces Agreement to Acquire Oil & Gas Assets and the Issuance of up to $6 Million in Convertible Debt Financing
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : U.S. agency reviews claims 2,000 Teslas should have been recalled
2ROAN RESOURCES, INC. : WeissLaw LLP Investigates Roan Resources, Inc.
3PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS : PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras about the delisting of it..
4RA MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC. : WEISSLAW LLP: Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is the Subject of a Legal Investigation
5GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY : GENERAL MOTORS : UAW-GM talks progress but wage, job security issues remain

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group