ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against ADTRAN, Inc. – ADTN

NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) resulting from allegations that ADTRAN may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On July 17, 2019, the Company announced “preliminary” earnings for second quarter 2019 due to its ongoing assessment of the reasonableness of its current and previously reported excess and obsolete inventory reserves (“E&O reserves”). On this news, the Company’s share price fell $4.29 per share, over 27%, over the next two trading days to close at $11.53 per share on July 19, 2019, injuring investors.

On August 12, 2019, the Company disclosed that it would be unable to timely file its quarterly financial report with the SEC. The Company also disclosed that certain material weaknesses in its internal control resulted in a misstatement of previously reported E&O reserves. On this news, shares of ADTRAN fell, further damaging investors.

