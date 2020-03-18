Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Files First Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – NCLH

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 09:15am EDT

NEW YORK, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) between February 20, 2020 and March 12, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Norwegian investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Norwegian class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1806.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Norwegian was employing sales tactics of providing customers with unproven and/or blatantly false statements about COVID-19 to entice customers to purchase cruises, thus endangering the lives of both their customers and crew members; and (2) as a result, defendants’ statements regarding Norwegian’s business and operations were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 11, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1806.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:
      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY  10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:31aUAV TURBINES, INC. : Demonstrates its Microturbine Engine Operating with Environmentally Friendly Natural Gas
BU
09:31aHELPING THOSE WHO HELP OTHERS : Pieces Technologies To Provide Complimentary Case Management Software
BU
09:31aSTERAMIST NOW ON EPA LIST N FOR EFFICACY AGAINST SARS CoV-2
GL
09:31aCorporate Training Market in US 2020-2024 | The Growing Emphasis on Flexible Learning Platforms to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
09:31aJRNI : Announces New Remote Appointments Functionality
BU
09:31aCyCognito Wins Four 2020 ISPG Awards for Excellence in Security Cloud/SaaS
GL
09:30aNext Generation State-Of-The-Art Embedded Systems Development Platform Announced by Embeddetech
PR
09:30aHEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:30aSCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC AG : Preliminary unaudited group figures for Fiscal Year 2019
EQ
09:30aBonavista Energy Corporation Provides Financial and Capital Budget Update
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG : MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Munich Re Doesn't Expect Significant Impact F..
2FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : TESLA PLANT CAN'T RUN NORMALLY IN CORONAVIRUS SHUTDOWN: California county
3PEUGEOT : French finance minister to meet PSA, Renault over aid
4FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION : FUJIFILM : shares jump 15% on China coronavirus drug trial boost
5AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & C : AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES: Statement on the ongoing corona crisis

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group