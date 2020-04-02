Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds CPI Aerostructures, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors With Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – CVU

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 06:16pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE: CVU) between May 15, 2018 and February 14, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important April 24, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for CPI Aerostructures investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the CPI Aerostructures class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1506.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) CPI Aerostructures’ financial statements included in the Company’s Forms 10-Q for the first, second, and third quarters of 2018 and 2019 incorrectly applied generally accepted accounting principles and thus revenue, net income, retained earnings, and contract assets were overstated; (2) as a result, the financial statements included in the Form 10-Qs for 2018 and 2019 and the annual report on Form 10-K for 2018 could no longer be relied upon and required restatement; (3) CPI Aerostructures lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting and effective disclosure controls and procedures as of the period during each reporting period of 2018; (4) CPI Aerostructures lacked effective disclosure controls and procedures during the third quarter of 2019; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 24, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1506.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY  10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:23pGovernment provides relief for third party Motor Insurance & Health policy holders in the light of COVID-19 lockdown
PU
06:23pAMES NATIONAL : Announces the Annual Meeting will be Held Virtually (4/2/20)
PU
06:23pRESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. : Announces Pricing of First Lien Senior Secured Notes Offering and Entry into Amendment to Credit Facility
PR
06:20pAMAZON COM : Retail sector companies turn to masks, gloves in coronavirus fight
RE
06:19pNEXPOINT STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Declares Regular Monthly Dividend, Announces Dividend Changes
PR
06:18pIMETAL RESOURCES : Shares for Debt
AQ
06:18pStatement of the Monetary Policy Committee - 1st April 2020
PU
06:18pInternal squabbles hurt the Euro
PU
06:18pPRESS RELEASE | APRIL 02, 2020 U.S. Census Bureau Statement on 2020 Census Call Centers Due to staffing adjustments driven by guidance regarding COVID-19, the Census Bureau is working to mitigate the impact on 2020 Census call centers.
PU
06:18pThe 17th meeting of the FSB MENA group discusses regional financial stability and the impact of COVID-19
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : sees strong Model Y production, deliveries; shares rise
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Retail sector companies turn to masks, gloves in coronavirus fight
3TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION : SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) S..
4NEXPOINT STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES FUN : NEXPOINT STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Declares Regular Monthly Divide..
5LUCKIN COFFEE INC. (NASDAQ:LK) Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP Announces Investigation of Securities Fraud..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group