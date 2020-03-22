Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds Canaan Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – CAN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/22/2020 | 01:16pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering commenced on or about November 20, 2019 of the important May 4, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action commenced by the firm. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Canaan investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Canaan class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1785.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the purported “strategic cooperation” was actually a transaction with a related party; (2) the Company’s financial health was worse than what was actually reported; (3) the Company had recently removed numerous distributors from its website just prior to the IPO, many of which were small or suspicious businesses; and (4) several of the Company’s largest Chinese clients in prior years were clients who were not in the Bitcoin mining industry and, thus, would likely not be repeat customers. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 4, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1785.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:50pURGENT STATEMENT BY THE CIVIL 20 TO THE G20 VIRTUAL SUMMIT ON COVID-19 : New Realities Require New Priorities
BU
01:40pBUSINESS FALLOUT : Marriott to furlough thousands of workers
AQ
01:16p3/22 UPDATE : Verizon is prepared to serve customers during COVID-19 crisis
PU
01:16pPIAGGIO & C : Calendar adjustment
PU
01:16pROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds Canaan Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – CAN
GL
01:01pBEIJER ALMA PUBL : adapts dividend as a result of prevailing uncertainty in the market
AQ
12:35pOCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM : Nears Settlement With Carl Icahn -- Update
DJ
12:34pAT&T : During Coronavirus Crisis, Big Companies Display Largess -- but for How Long?
DJ
12:30pECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN UND MEDIZINTECHNIK : & Ziegler Classified in California as Essential Business
EQ
12:21pBEST WORLD INTERNATIONAL : Independent Review - Interim Update
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : Netflix to slash traffic across Europe to relieve virus strain on internet providers
2NK ROSNEFT' PAO : NK ROSNEFT' : Russia blames Gulf nations for oil crash - TASS
3TESLA, INC. : FORD, GM, TESLA GETTING 'GO AHEAD' TO MAKE VENTILATORS: Trump
4NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : Renault aims to avoid renationalisation - chairman
5CARMAX, INC. : CARMAX : Response to COVID-19

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group