Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. Investors of Important August 12th Deadline in Securities Class Action – CCIH

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 05:50pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: CCIH) from April 10, 2015 through May 17, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important August 12, 2019 deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for ChinaCache investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the ChinaCache class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1585.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) ChinaCache and Defendant Song Wang, the Company’s former Chief Executive Officer, were engaged in enterprise bribery; (2) the foregoing conduct placed ChinaCache and Wang at a heightened risk of criminal investigation and enforcement action by government authorities, which would foreseeably disrupt the Company’s operations; and (3) defendants’ positive statements about ChinaCache’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 12, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1585.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
New York, NY, 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:18pS&P GLOBAL : Genomic Health Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600
PR
06:16pLIBERTY OILFIELD : Services Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
06:14pLEMONADE DAY BROOKLYN : Garners Tremendous Support, Celebrates Third Year at Brooklyn's Brownsville Recreation Center During Brownsville Old Timers Day July 23
BU
06:12pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $500,000 Investing In Netflix, Inc. To Contact The Firm
PR
06:11pFACEBOOK : to create privacy panel, pay $5 billion to U.S. to settle allegations
RE
06:10pFLUSHING FINANCIAL : Reports Record Quarterly C&I Loan Closings, Loan Pipeline Increased to $424 Million at Quarter End
PU
06:10pINTER PARFUMS : REPORTS 11.3% INCREASE IN 2019 SECOND QUARTER NET SALES Affirms 2019 Guidance
PU
06:10pILUKA RESOURCES : Quarterly Review 30 June 2019
PU
06:09pWESTJET AIRLINES : receives overwhelming securityholder support for its acquisition by Onex
AQ
06:06pFEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Reminds Investors of Imminent Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Box, Inc.
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1White House's Kudlow hopeful on U.S.-China trade talks, agriculture buys
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : to create privacy panel, pay $5 billion to U.S. to settle allegations
3BANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION : BANK OF HAWAII : Michelle Hulst Elected to Bank of Hawaii Corporation Board of Di..
4WESTJET AIRLINES LTD. : WESTJET AIRLINES : receives overwhelming securityholder support for its acquisition by..
5VERISTAT : Expands Operations into Taiwan to Support Growing Client Demand for Clinical Trial, Biostatistic..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group