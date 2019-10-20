ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds MINDBODY, Inc. Investors of Important November 4th Deadline in Securities Class Action – MB

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds owners of the Class A Common Stock of MINDBODY, Inc. (NASDAQ: MB) who sold shares between November 7, 2018 through February 15, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for MINDBODY investors under the federal securities laws.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants had put a scheme in place to depress the value of MINDBODY stock directly preceding the merger offer by Vista manufactured through the negative guidance issued on November 6, 2018; (2) the “goshop” provision in the merger offer was designed to prevent any superior offers by other potential purchasers; (3) at the behest of Vista, defendants never released the Company’s favorable fourth quarter 2018 results; and (4) as a result of the following, the merger consideration was not fair, and any fairness opinions rendered by the independent proxy advisory firms were based off of incomplete information. Thus, MINDBODY shareholders were not paid the fair value of their shares in connection with the merger and suffered harm as a result of this alleged conduct in violation of the federal securities laws.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 4, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

