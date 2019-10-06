Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds Meredith Corporation Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – MDP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/06/2019 | 10:30am EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) from May 10, 2018 through September 4, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important November 5, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Meredith investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Meredith class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1668.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Time, Inc. acquisition was not as profitable as Meredith had claimed; (2) Meredith would incur additional costs for strategic investments to improve the Time business; (3) Meredith’s earnings would be materially and adversely impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Meredith’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damage.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 5, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1668.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.   Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:
      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:32aTURBULENT, RAIN-SOAKED RACE TO FINISH THE DTM SEASON : Glock best-placed BMW driver in fourth.
PU
11:30aROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds SAExploration Holdings, Inc. Investors of Important October 17th Deadline in Securities Class Action Commenced by the Firm – SAEX
GL
11:16aALTRIA : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Altria Group, Inc. - MO
PR
10:50aDEUTSCHE POST : Streetscooter to make double digit million euro loss - FAZ
RE
10:46aVIEWRAY : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds ViewRay, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – VRAY
BU
10:44aTOTAL : China Pulls Out of Giant Iranian Gas Project
DJ
10:30aROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds Meredith Corporation Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – MDP
GL
10:15aMercedes-Benz offers subsidies to retrofit older diesel cars in Germany
RE
10:15aDim Earnings Outlook Poses Peril For Stocks
DJ
10:01aCOSTCO WHOLESALE : Food fraud test kits help diners detect mislabelling at home, in restaurants
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Mercedes-Benz offers subsidies to retrofit older diesel cars in Germany
2STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : Correction to Hong Kong Protestors Target Starbucks
3MTR CORPORATION LIMITED : MTR : Hong Kong Emergency Law Fails to Stop Masked Protesters Taking Over Streets
4TOTAL : TOTAL : China Pulls Out of Giant Iranian Gas Project
5WYNN RESORTS : Dim Earnings Outlook Poses Peril For Stocks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group