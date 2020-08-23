Log in
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds Mylan N.V. Investors of Important Tuesday Deadline in Securities Class Action – MYL

08/23/2020 | 12:47pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) between February 16, 2016 and May 7, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important August 25, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Mylan investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Mylan class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1889.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

The claims against Mylan arise from the Company’s alleged misrepresentations and omissions regarding rampant abuses of federal quality control regulations, including at its Morgantown facility. Under a scheme implemented by Mylan's President, Mylan chemists manipulated quality control test data in order to create the facade that Mylan's drugs had achieved passing quality control results. In November 2016, a whistleblower reported Mylan's conduct to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration. As a result of its violations, Mylan was ultimately forced to reveal that it would be dramatically "restructuring" its Morgantown facility, including by terminating hundreds of employees, and reported a surprise quarterly loss on May 7, 2019. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 25, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1889.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


