Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds Slack Technologies, Inc. Investors of Important November 18th Deadline in Securities Class Action - WORK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 11:37am EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) pursuant or traceable to Slack’s initial public offering of ordinary shares conducted in June 2019 (the “IPO”) of the important November 18, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Slack investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Slack class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1682.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s Slack Platform was susceptible to recurring service-level disruptions; (2) such disruptions were increasingly likely to occur as Slack scaled its services to a larger user base; (3) Slack provides credits even if a customer was not specifically affected by service-level disruptions; (4) any service-level disruptions would have a material adverse impact on Slack’s financial results; and (5) as a result, Slack’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 18, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1682.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:07pGOLDEN DAWN MINERALS : to Conduct Metallurgical Test of Kenville Gold
PU
12:07pIMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS : Sale of treasury shares
PU
12:07pFITBIT : Inspiring Fitness Podcasts
PU
12:07pSirius Wins CRN Triple Crown for Sixth Consecutive Year
GL
12:05pVision Travel Corporate Business Officially Renamed Direct Travel
GL
12:05pROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Capital One Financial Corporation – COF
GL
12:05pMundoro Announces Earn-in Agreement with Vale for Exploration of Four Serbian Timok Licenses
NE
12:05pPROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
12:04pOil prices up as U.S.-China trade talks loom, supply issues mount
RE
12:04pFUSION CONNECT, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP PLC : SIG shares tumble on profit warning as UK construction craters
2WYNN RESORTS : Earnings Outlook Threatens Stocks -- WSJ
3BAYER AG : BAYER : says Oct. U.S. glyphosate trial delayed until further notice
4SILVER : A Silver Medal...for Stock Picking This Time
5GENERAL MILLS : Traditional Snack Bars Face Nutty Conundrum -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group