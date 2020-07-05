ROSEN, A LEADING, LONGSTANDING, AND TOP RANKED FIRM, Reminds Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. Investors of Important August 17 Deadline in Securities Class Action – CEMI

NEW YORK, July 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) between March 12, 2020 and June 16, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important August 17, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the case. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Chembio investors under the federal securities laws.

The complaint alleges that defendants misrepresented that Chembio’s Dual Path Platform (“DPP”) COVID-19 serological point-of-care test for the detection of IgM and IgG antibodies aided in determining current or past exposure to the COVID-19 virus, that its test provided high sensitivity and specificity, and that it was 100% accurate. The Complaint further alleges that on May 11, 2020, defendants took advantage of Chembio’s inflated stock price, closing a public offering of approximately 2.6 million shares of Chembio stock at $11.75 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $30.8 million. Then, on June 16, 2020, after the market closed, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a press release disclosing that it had revoked the Company’s Emergency Use Authorization for the Company’s DPP COVID-19 IgM/IgG System “due to performance concerns with the accuracy of the test” and because “data submitted by Chembio as well as an independent evaluation of the Chembio test at NCI showed that this test generates a higher than expected rate of false results and higher than that reflected in the authorized labeling for the device.” When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

