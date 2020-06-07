Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ROSEN, A LONGSTANDING AND TOP RANKED FIRM, Reminds SCWorx Corp. Investors to Contact Firm Before June 29 Deadline in Class Action Seeking Recovery of Investor Losses – WORX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/07/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) between April 13, 2020 and April 17, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important June 29, 2020 deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for SCWorx investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the SCWorx class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1848.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) SCWorx’s supplier for COVID-19 tests had previously misrepresented its operations; (2) SCWorx’s buyer was a small company that was unlikely to adequately support the purported volume of orders for COVID-19 tests; (3) as a result, the Company’s purchase order for COVID-19 tests had been overstated or entirely fabricated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 29, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1848.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY  10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:42pASTRAZENECA CONTACTED GILEAD OVER POTENTIAL MEGAMERGER : Bloomberg News
RE
02:41pSIRIUS XM : Ozzy Osbourne's bassist & guitarist team up for special show on SiriusXM
PU
02:05pFrance confirms ?1 billion target for aerospace fund
RE
01:46pSIRIUS XM : Don't miss exclusive Court TV analysis & coverage on SiriusXM's all-new channel
PU
01:01pING GROEP N.V. : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
MD
01:01pROSEN, A LONGSTANDING AND TOP RANKED FIRM, Reminds SCWorx Corp. Investors to Contact Firm Before June 29 Deadline in Class Action Seeking Recovery of Investor Losses – WORX
GL
12:21pPDL COMMUNITY BANCORP : Official notification to shareholders of matters to be brought to a vote ("Proxy")
PU
12:06pCARE PROPERTY INVEST : Amendment of the decision to include the Care Property Invest share in the EPRA index
PU
12:06pDP WORLD : Abiy Helps Somaliland Put More Facts On the Ground
AQ
12:01pROSEN, A LONGSTANDING AND TOP RANKED FIRM, Reminds CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. Investors of Important July 20 Deadline in Securities Class Action – CTMX
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AstraZeneca approached Gilead about potential merger - Bloomberg News
2INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : BA, Ryanair, easyJet protest over 'wholly unjustified' UK quarantine pl..
3AstraZeneca approached Gilead about potential merger - Bloomberg News
4Jaguar Land Rover raises $705 million loan from Chinese banks
5ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N.V. : Jefferies remains its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group