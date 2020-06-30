Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ROSEN, A LONGSTANDING AND TOP RANKED GLOBAL INVESTOR FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against PlayAGS, Inc.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – AGS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/30/2020 | 05:59pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS) between August 2, 2018 and August 7, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for PlayAGS investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the PlayAGS class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1885.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) PlayAGS was experiencing challenges in its business in Oklahoma; (2) as a result, the Company’s recurring revenue would be negatively impacted; (3) PlayAGS was experiencing challenges in its Interactive business segment, including delays in securing regulatory approvals and relevant licenses; (4) as a result of the foregoing, PlayAGS was reasonably likely to record a goodwill impairment; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 24, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1885.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:
      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pELEVEN RESOURCES : Group Eleven Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement
AQ
05:59pROSEN, A LONGSTANDING AND TOP RANKED GLOBAL INVESTOR FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against PlayAGS, Inc.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – AGS
GL
05:58pAIRBUS : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
05:58pCitation Growth Announces Sale of Washington Asset, LOI Extension with Indigenomix
NE
05:55pAIRBUS : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
MD
05:55pSTEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. : Media Release
EQ
05:53pAIRBUS : Jefferies maintains a Buy rating
MD
05:52pVOTI DETECTION : Amends Credit Facility, Issues Shares in Payment of Interest on Outstanding Debentures and Grants RSUs
AQ
05:52pBright Mountain Media Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : North America seeks buyer, distances itself from German company
2MORSES CLUB PLC : MORSES CLUB : UK markets watchdog lifts restrictions on Wirecard
3Shell to cut asset values by up to $22 billion after coronavirus hit
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : Reddit bans 'The_Donald' forum amid broad social media crackdown
5Airbus to cut 15,000 jobs to survive coronavirus crisis

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group