ROSEN, A RESPECTED AND LEADING FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against United States Oil Fund, LP; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – USO
0
06/01/2020 | 03:01pm EDT
NEW YORK, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continue to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of United States Oil Fund, LP (NYSE: USO) resulting from allegations that USO may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.
On May 29, 2020, Bloomberg reported that the “Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission have both opened probes” into USO, which has lost 75% of its value in the two months ended April 30. The investigation centers around whether the fund’s risks were properly disclosed to investors.
Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.