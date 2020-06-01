Log in
ROSEN, A RESPECTED AND LEADING FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against United States Oil Fund, LP; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – USO

06/01/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continue to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of United States Oil Fund, LP (NYSE: USO) resulting from allegations that USO may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On May 29, 2020, Bloomberg reported that the “Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission have both opened probes” into USO, which has lost 75% of its value in the two months ended April 30. The investigation centers around whether the fund’s risks were properly disclosed to investors.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of USO shareholders. If you purchased securities of USO please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1865.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


