Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ROSEN, A RESPECTED AND LEADING FIRM, Encourages GSX Techedu Inc. Investors to Contact Firm Before Deadline in Class Action Seeking Recovery of Investor Losses – GSX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/01/2020 | 11:46am EDT

NEW YORK, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) between June 6, 2019, and April 13, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important June 16, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action commenced by the firm. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for GSX investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the GSX class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1841.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) GSX overstated its profitability, revenue, student enrollment figures, teacher qualifications, and teacher selection process; (2) the foregoing, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to have a material negative impact on GSX’s financial results; and (3) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 16, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1841.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:07pMOODY : downgrades India's sovereign rating to Baa3, keeps negative outlook
AQ
12:07pREDSTAR GOLD : to Participate in 121 Mining Investment Americas Conference, New York June 2nd - 4th, 2020
AQ
12:07pWORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
12:07pHONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : Why Are N95 Masks So Important?
DJ
12:06pBARRICK GOLD : Tanzania Pockets Barrick First Settlement Tranche
AQ
12:06pREITMANS CANADA : closing Thyme Maternity, Addition Elle brands during restructuring
AQ
12:06pLOOPUP : Video conferencing fatigue – and how to avoid it
PU
12:06pARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S P A : Launch of buyback plan to service the 2020-2022, 2019-2021 and 2018-2020 performance share plans
PU
12:05pGARTNER : Identifies Nine Traits for CFOs to Drive Better Performance During the COVID-19 Pandemic
AQ
12:05pGartner Says Global Smartphone Sales Declined 20% in First Quarter of 2020 Due to COVID-19 Impact
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : trades that made millions on COVID-19 drug news raise eyebrows
2NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : JP Morgan raises its recommendation to Buy
3BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY : BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Announces Commercial Launch and Availability of ZEPOSIA®..
4ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC : ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : AB Foods to Reopen Most Primark Stores This Month, E..
5PFIZER, INC. : PFIZER : PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE 3 PALLAS TRIAL OF IBRANCE PLUS ENDOCRINE THERAPY IN HR+, HER2..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group