ROSEN, A TOP RANKED FIRM, Continues its Investigation of Securities Claims Against RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. – RTIX

03/17/2020 | 04:27pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTIX) resulting from allegations that RTI may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On March 16, 2020 RTI announced a delay of release of its year-end 2019 financial results due to an ongoing investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission relating to its 2014 to 2016 financial results.

On this news, RTI’s common stock fell $0.40 per share or over 14.55% to close at $2.35 per share on March 17, 2020, damaging investors.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by RTI investors. If you purchased shares of RTI please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1812.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:
      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
