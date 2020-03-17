ROSEN, A TOP RANKED FIRM, Continues its Investigation of Securities Claims Against RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. – RTIX
03/17/2020 | 04:27pm EDT
NEW YORK, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTIX) resulting from allegations that RTI may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.
On March 16, 2020 RTI announced a delay of release of its year-end 2019 financial results due to an ongoing investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission relating to its 2014 to 2016 financial results.
On this news, RTI’s common stock fell $0.40 per share or over 14.55% to close at $2.35 per share on March 17, 2020, damaging investors.
