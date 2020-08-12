Log in
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Energy Harbor Corporation – ENGH

08/12/2020 | 10:21am EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Energy Harbor Corporation (OTC: ENGH) resulting from allegations that Energy Harbor may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On July 21, 2020, Federal Bureau of Investigation agents arrested then-Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives, Larry Householder, and others in connection with an alleged $60 million illegal scheme involving bribery in return for Householder’s championing of a $1.3 billion bailout of Energy Harbor’s two Ohio nuclear power plants.

On this news, Energy Harbor's stock price fell $7.35 per share, or over 20%, to close at $28.00 per share on July 21, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of Energy Harbor shareholders. If you purchased securities of Energy Harbor please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1904.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at mailto:pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
-------------------------------
Contact Information:
      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
