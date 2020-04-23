Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ROSEN, A TOP RANKED FIRM, Reminds Tivity Health, Inc. Investors of Important April 27th Deadline in Securities Class Action – TVTY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY) between March 8, 2019 and February 19, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important April 27, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Tivity investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Tivity class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1789.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) following the Nutrisystem acquisition, Tivity’s Nutrition segment faced significant operational challenges; (2) the foregoing would foreseeably have a significant impact on Tivity’s revenues; and (3) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 27, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1789.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:13pGUALA CLOSURES S P A : Appointed financial advisor
PU
01:12pPLANVIEW : Recognized as a Leader in 2020 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools
BU
01:08pRTI SURGICAL HOLDINGS, INC. CLASS ACTION REMINDER : Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois against RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc.
GL
01:06pHQ GLOBAL EDUCATION : HQGE Confirms It Has No Plans for Stock Split in 2020
AQ
01:05pSUN COMMUNITIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:05pAnnual General Meeting on 23 April 2020 - Shareholders Approve All Proposals of the Board of Directors
TE
01:04pPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Closing Rate of LEASING COMPANIES Dated 23-04-2020 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
01:04pSHAHTAJ TEXTILE : VIS Maintains Entity Ratings of Shahtaj Textile Limited - Press Release issued by VIS Credit Rating Company Limited
AQ
01:04pPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Closing Rate of TEXTILE SPINNING Dated 23-04-2020 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
01:04pPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Closing Rate of COMMERCIAL BANKS Dated 23-04-2020 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : KPMG's Wirecard Report to Be Released April 27
2DANONE : Unilever drops guidance as virus changes consumer habits
3ANGLO AMERICAN PLC : ANGLO AMERICAN : Q1 2020 Production Report
4UNILEVER PLC : UNILEVER : 1Q Turnover Rose on Strong Trading in US
5BIOCARTIS GROUP NV : PRESS RELEASE BIOCARTIS GROUP NV: Biocartis Announces Development of Idylla™ COVID..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group