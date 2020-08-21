ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against GTT Communications, Inc.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – GTT

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) resulting from allegations that GTT may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On August 10, 2020, GTT filed a Notification of Late Filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), stating that the Company "is unable to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 (the ‘Form 10-Q') within the prescribed time period without unreasonable effort or expense." GTT's SEC filing disclosed that "[i]n the course of closing the Company's books for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the Company identified certain issues related to the recording and reporting of Cost of Telecommunications Services and related internal controls." On this news, GTT's stock price fell $0.65 per share, or 11.59%, to close at $4.96 per share on August 11, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of GTT shareholders. If you purchased securities of GTT please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1927.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com .

