ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against NMC Health Plc – NMHLY

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of NMC Health Plc (OTC: NMHLY) resulting from allegations that NMC may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On December 17, 2019, Muddy Waters Capital issued a report stating that there are “serious doubts about the company’s financial statements, including its asset values, cash balance, reported profits, and reported debt levels.”

On this news, NMC’s ADS price plummeted $11.68, or over 33.7% to close at $23.00 on December 17, 2019.

Then on February 24, 2020, it was announced that the former CEO, Joint Chairman of the Board, and founder of NMC, B.R. Shetty, “had pledged 7 million of the company’s shares as security for debt” to Goldman Sachs and that he held a significantly smaller interest in the Company than previously stated.

On this news, NMC’s ADS price fell another 5.7%, to close at $10.81 per ADS on February 24, 2020, further damaging investors.

