News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sapien Network, Inc. – SPN

11/04/2019 | 06:36pm EST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of SPN token holders of Sapien Network, Inc. resulting from allegations that Sapien may have issued materially misleading information to the investing public.

In January and February 2018, Sapien conducted its initial coin offering (“ICO”) raising at least $10.5 million from SPN tokens. SPN tokens have never been registered with state or federal authorities as required by law. Sapien’s SPN tokens have consistently traded well below the ICO price, damaging investors.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Sapien investors. If you purchased SPN tokens of Sapien please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1711.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
