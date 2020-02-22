Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Continues Investigating Securities Claims Against Boral Limited; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – BOALY, BOALF

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/22/2020 | 04:01pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Boral Limited (OTC: BOALY, BOALF) resulting from allegations that Boral may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On December 5, 2019, Boral disclosed that it identified financial irregularities in its North American window business, involving the misreporting of inventory levels and raw material and labor cost at the window plants, and was conducting an internal investigation into the matter.

On February 9, 2020, Boral revealed that its investigation had found inflated earnings at its North American window-making business and announced that the Company had fired the division’s vice president of finance and financial controller.
On this news, Boral's American depositary receipt price fell $1.08 per share, or 7.83%, to close at $12.72 per share on February 10, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Boral investors. If you purchased shares of Boral please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1775.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:
      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:51pTop Toy Trends of 2020 Revealed at Toy Fair New York
PR
04:30pBET NETWORKS : to Honor NBA Legend Kobe Bryant With Multiplatform Programming Lineup Monday, February 24
BU
04:24pOSLO BØRS VPS : Nova Austral Q4 Financial Report
PU
04:21pPHOTO RELEASE--Huntington Ingalls Industries Celebrates The Centennial Graduating Class Of The Apprentice School At Newport News Shipbuilding
GL
04:18pLATAM AIRLINES : Barranquilla Carnival flying high
AQ
04:14pH. 19.13 - UBI BANCA : aggiornamento patto parasociale
PU
04:01pROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Continues Investigating Securities Claims Against Boral Limited; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – BOALY, BOALF
GL
03:36pFRANCE'S MACRON : unclear if EU-Britain to have trade deal by year-end
RE
03:15pCannsun Medhel Group PLC Strengthens Greek Management Team with Addition of Key Pharmaceutical Personnel
NE
03:14pHOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT : Ex-US envoy to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch has book deal
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Rising stocks fuel record profit for Buffett's Berkshire; operating profit disappoints
2TESLA, INC. : Tesla resumes tree cutting in Germany to build Gigafactory
3BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. : Berkshire Hathaway Posts $29.2 Billion in Quarterly Earnings--Update
4ALPHABET INC. : Encryption on Facebook, Google, others threatened by planned new bill
5GOLD : India says discovers fields with over 3,000 tonnes of gold ore

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group