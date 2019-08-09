ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Continues To Investigate Securities Claims Against Canada Goose Holdings Inc. – GOOS

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues its investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) resulting from allegations that Canada Goose may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On August 1, 2019, it was reported that in response to a regulatory review, Canada Goose has backed off of its claims of ethical treatment of animals used to make its winter jackets and clothing. Canada Goose previously claimed publicly that it sourced coyote fur from animals in overpopulated areas, but references to these practices were removed from the Company’s website as well as videos showing where Canada Goose gets down for its parkas. On this news, shares of Canada Goose fell $2.21 per share, or over 4.7%, to close at $44.58 on August 1, 2019.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Canada Goose investors. If you purchased shares of Canada Goose please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1646.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com .

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm .

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------