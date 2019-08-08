Log in
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Capital One Finance Corporation – COF

08/08/2019 | 10:12am EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Capital One Finance Corporation (NYSE: COF) resulting from allegations that Capital One may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On July 29, 2019, post-market, Capital One disclosed that it had suffered a massive data breach, reporting that an outside hacker had obtained the personal data of more than 100 million customers and credit card applicants. On this news, Capital One’s stock price fell $5.71, or nearly 5.9%, closing at $91.21 on July 30, 2019.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Capital One investors. If you purchased shares of Capital One please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1635.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
