ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Realogy Holdings Corp. - RLGY
06/18/2019 | 07:46pm EDT
NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) resulting from allegations that Realogy may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.
On May 22, 2019, media outlets reported that the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating Realogy for potential anti-competitive practices related to residential real estate brokerage, focusing primarily on broker compensation and listing restrictions. On this news, Realogy’s stock price fell $0.71 per share, more than 9%, over the next two trading days, to close at $7.13 per share on May 23, 2019.
