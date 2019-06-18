Log in
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Realogy Holdings Corp. - RLGY

06/18/2019 | 07:46pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) resulting from allegations that Realogy may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On May 22, 2019, media outlets reported that the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating Realogy for potential anti-competitive practices related to residential real estate brokerage, focusing primarily on broker compensation and listing restrictions. On this news, Realogy’s stock price fell $0.71 per share, more than 9%, over the next two trading days, to close at $7.13 per share on May 23, 2019.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Realogy investors. If you purchased shares of Realogy please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1600.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee future outcomes.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:
      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
      New York, NY  10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
