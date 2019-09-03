Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Intelligent Systems Corporation Investors of Important September 9th Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm - INS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 06:35pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSE: INS) from January 23, 2019 through May 29, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important September 9, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action commenced by the firm. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Intelligent Systems investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Intelligent Systems class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1599.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendant Petit, the “financial expert” on Intelligent Systems’ Audit Committee engaged in accounting fraud as the CEO of MiMedx Group, Inc.; (2) Intelligent Systems’ CEO, Defendant Strange, engaged in undisclosed related-party transactions with Defendant Petit and others and had an undisclosed personal relationship with the Company’s auditor; (3) Intelligent Systems had its employees set up or take control of shell companies in Asia so they could partake in undisclosed related-party transactions for the purpose of either fabricating revenue for the Company and/or siphoning money out of the Company; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about Intelligent Systems’ business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 9, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1599.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:47pFLOW CAPITAL : recent articles
PU
06:47pPSB : Jeffrey Saxton Graduates from the Graduate School of Banking
PU
06:47pNUVEEN : Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions
BU
06:44pKESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Against Nektar Therapeutics - NKTR
PR
06:44pROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Dropbox, Inc.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – DBX
GL
06:43pROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds 2U, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – TWOU
GL
06:42pAMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT : to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Real Estate Conference
PU
06:38pEQUITABLE : Announces Dividend Rates for Series 3 and Series 4 Preferred Shares
AQ
06:38pPelican Products Gears Up for 2019 National Preparedness Month
BU
06:37pBUCKEYE PARTNERS L P : BPL Provides Buckeye Bahamas Hub Hurricane Dorian Impact Update
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1YIRENDAI LTD - ADR : Yirendai Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
2CHAMPION BEAR RESOURCES LTD. : CHAMPION BEAR RESOURCES : Files Statement of Defence and Counterclaim in Respon..
3Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Intellige..
4HUB GROUP INC : McDermott Named Hub Group's First Chief Human Resources Officer
5BOX INC : BOX : Responds to Schedule 13D Filing from Starboard Value LP

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group