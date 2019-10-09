Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Nektar Therapeutics Investors of Important October 18th Deadline in Securities Class Action – NKTR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 11:05am EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) from February 15, 2019 through August 8, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important October 18, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Nektar investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Nektar class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1661.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Nektar did not comply with current good manufacturing practices; (2) as a result, batches of NKTR-214 were not produced consistently and differed meaningfully; (3) clinical results from PIVOT-02 differed based on the batch of NKTR-214 used in the study; (4) as a result, the PIVOT-02 study did not produce statistically significant results to support a finding of clinical benefit; and (5) as a result, Nektar’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 18, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1661.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.   Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:38aViral Launch Sharing the Secret to Developing Effective Amazon Advertising Campaigns
GL
11:37aBAYER : Ginkgo Bioworks raises $350 million fund for biotech spinouts
RE
11:37aONCOPEPTIDES PUBL : Sale Of Existing Shares In Oncopeptides AB
AQ
11:36aTURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI : Garanti BBVA, Best Investor Relations Program in Emerging Europe, Middle East and Africa
PU
11:35aROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Overstock.com, Inc.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – OSTK
GL
11:35aPETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Brazil minister points finger to Venezuela in oil spills
AQ
11:35aBOIRON : Australian authorities report recognizes " encouraging evidence " of homeopathy’s effectiveness
AN
11:35aCLASS ACTION DEADLINES : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors in SNDL, UBER, and COF of Filing Deadlines
GL
11:34aPERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST : & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11:33aMedgen Inc. Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Magnifind.Ca
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump's fast-tracking of oil pipelines hits legal roadblocks
2Tech stocks boost Wall Street as reports bolster hopes of trade deal
3BP PLC : Investors get lost in Big Oil's carbon accounting maze
4JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Jury Hits J&J With $8 Billion Verdict
5PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES ASA : PETROLEUM GEO SERVICES : PGS Q3 2019 Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group