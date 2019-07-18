Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Pyxus International Inc. Investors of Important August 6th Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit – PYX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 06:45pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Pyxus International Inc. (NYSE: PYX) from June 7, 2018 through November 8, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important August 6, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action lawsuit. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Pyxus investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Pyxus class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1595.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Pyxus was experiencing longer shipping cycles; (2) Pyxus’ financial results would be materially affected; (3) Pyxus lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting; (4) Pyxus’ accounting policies were reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; and (5) defendants’ positive statements about Pyxus’ business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 6, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1595.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.   Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
      New York, NY  10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:12pDEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Intelligent Systems Corporation
GL
08:10pCHINA TOUYUN TECH : Circulars PROPOSED SHARE CONSOLIDATION
PU
08:10pSAGE INTERNATIONAL : Change of address of principal share registrar and transfer agent in bermuda
PU
08:03pPULSE SEISMIC INC. : Reports Q2 2019 Results
AQ
08:01pCANFOR : Announces Additional Capacity Reductions in BC
AQ
08:00pSPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY : Keep the Beat Going for Baby with Spotify Across Samsung Devices
PU
07:59pEMPOWER CLINICS : Announces Filing of Amended Business Acquistion Report
AQ
07:57pTAYLOR MORRISON : Prices 5.75% Senior Unsecured Notes Offering
PR
07:54pTrump meets with airline CEOs over Qatar subsidy accusations
RE
07:53pBANK OF JAPAN : Japan's core consumer prices rise 0.6% on year in June
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : shares hit record highs, powered by growing cloud sales
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : takes $4.9 billion charge for prolonged grounding of 737 MAX planes
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Trump meets with airline CEOs over Qatar subsidy accusations
4Canada says it is close to deal with EU on possible fix to WTO deadlock
5CLEARFIELD INC : CLEARFIELD SETS FISCAL THIRD QUARTER 2019 EARNINGS CALL FOR THURSDAY, JULY 25, 2019 AT 5:00 p..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About